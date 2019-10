Former Cariboo Cougar and Victoria Royals goaltender is looking to make his mark with the Manitoba Moose (Photo supplied by Jason Scourse and Manitoba Moose)

Former Cariboo Cougars and Victoria Royals goalie Griffen Outhouse has been sent by the Manitoba Moose of the AHL to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL.

Outhouse signed a one-year deal with the Moose last week.

The 21-year-old from Likely, BC is 7th in WHL wins among goaltenders.