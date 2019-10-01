The Coat of Arms of British Columbia (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A man found guilty in connection with a shooting in 100 Mile House will be sentenced early next year.

49-year old Nicholas Finley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on February 18th.

A 12-member jury found Finley guilty back in August.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, and Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm.

Those charges were laid in connection with an incident in the Roe Lake area back in March of 2016.

RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.

Finley was arrested 10 days later in Mission.

Police say that Finley and the man who was shot were known to each other.