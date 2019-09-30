Some students in the Cariboo will be learning about one certain subject in a unique and entertaining way.

The On The Road Science World Team visits over 40,000 students each year outside the Lower Mainland and is visiting schools this week in Williams Lake.

“We travel all over the province and we’re in the fifth year of a five year program to reach every school,” said manager, Stefano Giulianetti.

“We’ve been out through the community before, so there are some schools that won’t get a visit this time but we’ve been there and we’re just catching up on places that we haven’t been too so those are the schools we’ll be visiting this time around.”

The On The Road Science World Team’s high-energy gymnasium presentations provide students with unforgettable experiences

“We have a great response from both teachers and students,” Giulianettie said.

“Obviously coming into their schools and bringing some enthusiasm, science, and fun is well received and we leave them with resources they can either follow up with their teachers or at home whether that’s some other programming that we offer or resources they can check on our website.”

The On The Road Science World Team will be presenting their shows now through Friday.

“We are thrilled to be visiting schools in Williams Lake and five other Cariboo communities,” said Jo-Ann Coggan, Director of Community Outreach for Science World.

“It’s a chance to ignite wonder and empower dreams in students, and illustrate that science is for everyone