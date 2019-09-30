A win and a loss for the Wranglers this weekend as they were on the road Friday in Chase, and back home against Creston Saturday.

Fridays game saw the Wranglers take down the Chase Heat 6-5 with 5 coming in the 1st period, two from Ryan Piva. Number six came in the second from Kayden Dempsey for his second of the night.

Saturday the Wranglers were back home in 100 Mile taking on the Creston Valley Thundercats. 3 goals for the Wranglers, but Creston outscored them with the final 7-3 for Creston.

The Wranglers are 3-2 for the season so far. Their next game is on the road in Kamloops on Friday against the Storm.