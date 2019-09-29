With winter coming, and many people bringing in firewood for the season, the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development issued reminder bulletin to the public September 27 stating that a free permit is required to allow an individual to collect and transport firewood from eligible Crown land for their personal use.

The ministry says the permits are free, and an application can be filled out online or people can visit their local natural resource district office to apply in person.

The ministry says it’s important for applicants to confirm that the wood they wish to cut or collect is on Crown land, not on private land or a First Nations reserve.

The completed permit will verify where it is legal for people to gather firewood within a particular natural resource district and how much firewood can legally be harvested. More information can be found on the ministry website here.