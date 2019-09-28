An emergency resolution on the rural dividend fund was passed this morning at the union of bc municipalities convention in Vancouver.

Cariboo-Chilcotin Liberal MLA Donna Barnett explains what happened.

“It was submitted by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary requesting that the Province reconsider their decision to reallocate funding from the Rural Dividend Program and the reason they did was in order to maintain continuous delivery of the Rural Development Program to communities who have since 2016 utilized this program for economic development and it’s very interesting that an emergency resolution was put on the floor and it has been unanimously passed. That is the importance of this Rural Dividend Fund.”

The Provincial Government announced earlier this week it was suspending the Rural Dividend Fund and reallocating the money to help pay for the 69 million dollar package to assist displaced forestry workers in rural communities.

