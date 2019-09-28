Residents of Mcleese Lake and Tatla Lake can now recycle closer to home.

As of this week, satellite recycling depots are now open for business in their communities.

Supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the CRD, Tera Grady.

“We had Community members in both Mcleese Lake and Tatla Lake actively pursuing recycling depots for a couple of years now and there were changes made with our contract with Recycle BC earlier this year that allowed us to add some additional depots, called satellite depots, we’ve got those both up and running now and should be good access for residents in those communities.”

How does a satellite recycling depot differ from a regular one?

“On the surface it will look like exactly the same as all of our other depots in that there’s access to all of the different types of recycling drop off”, Grady said, “It’s just that behind the scenes the CRD is responsible for the hauling of those materials to our next closest site”.

Grady said these sites are for household recyclables and not for tires, used oil, hazardous waste, propane tanks or any of those kinds of items.

Residents are requested to use these satellite recycling depots only when they are open to the public, they don’t have people at the sites all week long so if you leave materials outside of the depot they’ll be at risk for animals getting into and spreading them around.

The Mcleese Lake depot is located at the CRD Mcleese Transfer Station and will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from noon til 3 pm and the Tatla Lake depot at the Graham Inn is open Mondays and Fridays from noon til 2 pm.

These are the first two satellite recycling depots opened by the CRD and were goals in their current Solid Waste Management Plan.