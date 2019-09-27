Laurey-Anne Roodenburg has been elected as Second Vice-President.

Previously, she was a Director at Large on the Board.

The City says two new grant opportunities have been announced for local governments at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

One is for between 25 and 50 thousand dollars for Poverty Reduction Planning & Action, while the other is for community wellness and harm reduction and is for between 15 and 50 thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Mayor Simpson also hand delivered a binder of letters from businesses and residents regarding local policing and public safety to the Minister of Public Affairs and the Premier.