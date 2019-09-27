Open Burning Allowed Again in Cariboo
Cariboo Fire Centre (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The Cariboo Fire Center is lifting the ban on category 3 open fires.
Category 3 fires will be once again allowed starting at noon today, September 27. The fire center says the weather conditions and decreased wildfire risk allow the ban to be removed.
A Category 3 open fire is described as:
any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
one or more burning windrows; or
stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.
Those wishing to light category 3 fires must obtain a burn registry number from the fire service by calling 1 888 797-1717 ahead of time.