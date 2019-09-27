The Cariboo Fire Center is lifting the ban on category 3 open fires.

Category 3 fires will be once again allowed starting at noon today, September 27. The fire center says the weather conditions and decreased wildfire risk allow the ban to be removed.

A Category 3 open fire is described as:

any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

one or more burning windrows; or

stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Those wishing to light category 3 fires must obtain a burn registry number from the fire service by calling 1 888 797-1717 ahead of time.