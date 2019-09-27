Every year since 1981 the Terry Fox run has raised funds for cancer research.

This year’s run in 100 Mile House took place on September 15 in Centennial Park. Burnis Taylor and his wife Michelle took over organizing the annual event this year.

Taylor says there were 74 participants and 14 volunteers. Taylor says the total raised this year was $3,538.10 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

He says that donations of Water, pop and food for the run were received, and what wasn’t used was in turn donated to Loaves and Fishes outreach.

He thanks everyone involved and looks forward to next year.