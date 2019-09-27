Orange Shirt Day will be recognized in cities and towns across the country this Monday.

In Williams Lake it will include the official launch of the Paths to Reconciliation project.

Joan Sorely, Treasurer of the Orange Shirt Society explains what role Executive Director and Founder of the Society, Phyllis Webstad, will have.

“Phyllis will be speaking to schools across the country and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society will be supplementing that with their teaching tools.”

Sorely said “she’s been touring since September for the Orange Shirt Society doing exactly this and we have her booked until the end of October and then this project is going to take over for the next several months.”

Webstad will begin the cross-Canada tour to 24 Indigenous and non-Indigenous schools in November to stimulate discussion and understanding about reconciliation.

The launch of the Paths to Reconciliation project will also be taking place Monday in Ottawa and Vancouver.

The Paths to Reconciliation project is funded by the Government of Canada and affirms its commitment to reconciliation between Indigenous Peoples and all Canadians.