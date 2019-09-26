An arrest has been made in a 19-year-old BC cold case after a body was located near 100 Mile House.

At a press conference September 26, the RCMP E Unit Major Crimes Special Projects media said the body of Angel Fehr was located on a rural property last weekend.

RCMP arrested Fehr’s boyfriend, 52-year-old Trent Larsen of Chase, BC on September 15.

Fehr was last seen leaving Abbotsford with Larsen on April 23rd, 2000 after a family dinner. She was several months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Superintendent Jeanette Theisen, Officer in Charge of the of Programs and Special Projects of the BC RCMP Provincial Major Crimes Section said “Despite 19 years having passed, we have continued to follow up on every tip and investigate every lead. In June 2016, the E Division Major Crime Special Projects Unit assumed conduct of the investigation and employed conventional and non-conventional techniques to advance the file, in the hope that someday we would arrest the person we believe to be responsible for Angel’s death. That day has finally arrived and we can only hope today’s announcement can bring Angel’s family some sense of relief and one step closer to healing.”

Larsen has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with one count of Second-degree murder. He will appear in court in Kamloops on September 30th.