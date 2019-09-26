The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has developed an online provincial air quality advisory and smoky skies bulletin subscription service.

Ralph Adams, Air Quality Meteorologist explains how Cariboo residents can now sign up to receive these email notifications.

“The simplest way is to go on the Ministry of Environment website and look for the air quality page, it’s not hard to find if you just look up BC air quality you’ll come to it, and there will be some link in there that refers to air quality advisories or bulletins”.

“All British Columbians need and deserve clean air, and we also deserve to know right away when there are pollutants in the air that may affect our health or well-being,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I urge people, especially those with pre-existing health conditions or who are more vulnerable, to sign up for these notifications so they can stay healthy and take preventative measures if needed.

Advisories are sent when measurements of an air pollutant in a community exceed its short-term provincial air quality objective.