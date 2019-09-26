100 Mile House was well represented on the political side, as over 200 logging trucks rolled into downtown Vancouver yesterday.

On hand were MLA Donna Barnett, Mayor Mitch Campsall, and Councillor Dave Mingo, Councillor Maureen Pinkney and Councillor Ralph Fossum are also in Vancouver as the Council is attending the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

“The horns began to echo around all the buildings in Vancouver so you could hear them half a mile away,” Fossum said, “Then they appeared and it was quite a sight.”

The convoys intent was to highlight the downturn in the forestry industry in BC. Local drivers from all through the Cariboo left early yesterday morning to join the protest convoy. The downturn in the industry is having a continuing impact on many BC communities including 100 Mile House.