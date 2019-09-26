A 22-year old man will go to trial in connection with a robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart in Williams Lake.

Che Wyatt Johnny is due back in court on March 3rd of next year.

Johnny has been charged with Robbery and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

A young offender has also been charged in connection with this case.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the store on Oliver Street just after 3-30 pm back on June 10th.

Police didn’t release what was taken.

No one was hurt.