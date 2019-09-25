The home team dominated this year’s Ryder Cup competition in the Central Interior.

Quesnel won it with a total of 76 points.

That was 25 clear of Williams Lake in second with 51.

The 108 Golf Club was third with 47 1/2 and last year’s champions, Aberdeen from Prince George, was last this time around with just 41 1/2 points.

The home team has now won the last three Ryder Cups.

Aberdeen captured the 2018 title and the 108 won before that in 2017.

This year’s Quesnel team included James Pedersen, Tommy Grant, Darrell Wheeler, Brad Chudiak, Dennis England, Steve Sheldon, Ken Marsh, Gary Collins, Jeff Crandall, Keith Boichat, Tom Millward, and Patrick Beaudry.