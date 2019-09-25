100 Mile RCMP they received a report September 22 that the owner of a stolen truck was following his vehicle.

The owner had used the OnStar service to find the stolen vehicle in 100 Mile House, and he attempted to get it to stop.

Police say OnStar eventually disabled the vehicle 20 Kilometers north of Lac la Hache on Highway 97. Police and conservation officers found the vehicle abandoned and tracked the suspect with a police dog to where he was hiding in the underbrush.

The 49-year-old suspect, a former resident of 100 Mile House, was taken into custody and faces charges of possession of stolen property, as well as other offenses.

He was released and appears in court on November 5th.