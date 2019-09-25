If numbers hold up, Canada could see minority government

It is a dead heat for support between the Conservatives and Liberals. The latest Nanos Research poll has the parties at just over 35 per cent. A spokesperson for the organization said neither party has the upper hand and Canadian’s are unsure who to vote for. The NDP continues to sit around the 13 per cent mark while the Green Party dropped back into the single digits at just under nine. The spokesperson added it looks like Canada is headed for a minority government if these numbers hold up.

Canada’s top 1% sees income rate almost triple rest of country

Canada’s rich keep getting richer. According to new data from Statistics Canada, the country’s top one per cent saw their incomes grow at a faster rate than the rest of the field in 2017. While the average rate of income in Canada rose two and a half percent overall, the richest saw an increase of over 8 per cent.

Western provinces don’t believe in the flu shot as much as they should

Misconceptions of the flu shot are being blamed for over one-third of Albertans and British Columbians planning on avoiding the vaccine this year. The data came from a poll by Insights West, commissioned by London Drugs. Common reasons were people don’t think it’s effective or they don’t need the vaccine if they’re healthy.