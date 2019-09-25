The cause of a fire in downtown Williams Lake that destroyed two businesses remains undetermined.

Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department Erick Peterson said the RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department, and independent fire investigators have completed their investigation.

“The results of that investigation are still pending,” Peterson said Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now the fire cause is underdetermined and we are going to look into the matter a little further. At this time the Williams Lake Fire Department has handed the scene off to the individual insurance companies so that remediation work can begin shortly.”

Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said although police had released their investigative scene as of Sunday afternoon, they continue to investigate and are awaiting all of the evidence, scene assessments, investigational avenues, and interviews as they move forward.

The fire that broke out Friday morning destroyed Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge, and New World Coffee and Tea House.

“As of right now the street is still going to be closed,” Peterson said.

“I can’t tell you how much longer it’s going to be closed for. That’s up to the individual insurance companies, but when the remediation work begins it’s best that the public aren’t around in that area. There’s going to be a lot of dust and debris.”