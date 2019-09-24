(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Prince George RCMP attended the scene this morning (Tuesday) and have confirmed it is not a student related to the high school.

Constable Sonja Blom…

“Shortly after 8 o’clock, front line officers with the RCMP received a report of a deceased person at the Duchess Park Playground, officers are on scene and the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature but the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.”

“I can confirm that the deceased person is not a student at Duchess Park.”

The RCMP remain in the area and the park will be closed for the time being.