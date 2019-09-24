A heroes welcome greeted all the participants who took part in this years Cops For Cancer Tour De North.

A large crowd gathered late Monday afternoon in the Williams Lake Canadian Tire parking lot to welcome home everyone who completed the 850-kilometer ride that started in Dawson Creek and ended in Williams Lake.

One of those cyclists was Williams Lake RCMP Constable Joel Koogerwho just completed his fourth bike tour.

“I love the cause,” Kooger said.

“I love what it’s doing; the research and sending kids to Camp Goodtimes, and I love cycling and meeting new people.”

Joining RCMP members along with Emergency Services Personnel was first-time community rider Chris Fedoruk from Quesnel.

“Somebody I work with planted the seed a few years ago, and I thought about it and this year I finally decided that it’s going to work out for me for timing,” Fedoruk who works at Integris Credit Union said.

“I committed to it this year and trained hard and hopefully I can a difference in some kids’ lives now.”

Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

A fundraising barbecue hosted by Mr. Mikes at Canadian Tire in Williams Lake on Sunday, Sept. 15 had raised just over $1,300 within a three hour period.

“Community support in Williams Lake is unbelievable,” Kooger said.

“Anywhere I go and ask for donations, it’s just no problem. It’s been so great.”