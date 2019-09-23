33-year old Nathan Doucette is due back in Supreme Court on July 20th of next year.

Doucette is charged with Assault, Failing to stop for Police, Break & Enter, and Driving while Prohibited.

Quesnel RCMP say officers responded to a call of an unwanted man in a business back on July 10th of this year.

Police say he left the business before they arrived but they then discovered that the vehicle that he left in had been taken without the owner’s consent.

RCMP say he then attempted to flee from police and collided with a police vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The Police Dog Service from Prince George was then called in.

The suspect is then accused of forcing his way into a residence where he was confronted by the homeowner, who police say was then injured during an altercation.

Doucette was arrested at the home and taken into custody.

The man was not seriously hurt.