The Mayor of Williams Lake anticipates that it will be a busy week.

Walt Cobb is currently in Vancouver for the 2019 Union of BC Municipalities’ Convention.

“We’ll have to have a rest when we get home I think the way the schedule is looking right now,” Cobb said.

“There are lots of resolutions on the floor and we’ve got I think six or seven different meetings with different Ministers and then we’re waiting for the possibility of a meeting with the Premier.”

Cobb said they plan on meeting with the Ministers of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Forests, Advanced Education, and Public Safety.

Cobb is reportedly joined by all six members of Council.

The City of Williams Lake has just one resolution at this year’s UBCM. It is on the collection of crime statistics that the City says for many municipalities does not take into consideration the population it services outside its boundaries resulting in artificially inflated crime statistics.

Also attending UBCM is the City of Quesnel, District of 100 Mile House, and Cariboo Regional District.

Director of Communications Paul Taylor said approximately 2000 delegates are expected to attend the week-long convention which includes nearly 50 workshops, clinics, and plenary sessions.