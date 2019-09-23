Charges have now been laid in connection with a suspicious fire at the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake.

40-year old David Gibbons and 37-year old Kirk Sargent are facing one count each of Arson in relation to Inhabited Property.

They are due back in court on Oct. 16.

The charges are in connection with a fire at the Stampede Grounds in behind Shoppers Drug Mart back on July 9. The small grass fire was quickly extinguished by the Williams Lake Fire Department.