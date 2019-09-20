Mitch Love behind the bench at Saskatoon (photo supplied by WHL)

Quesnels’ Mitch Love, currently the Head Coach of the Saskatoon Blades, has now been named Head Coach for Team WHL for the 2019 Canada Russia Series in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Team WHL will host Team Russia November 13 in Saskatoon and November 14 in Prince Albert.

The 35-year-old Love was named an assistant coach for Canada’s National Junior Team this past May.

He previously served as an assistant coach for Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped Canada capture gold.