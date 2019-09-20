Black smoke billowed in downtown Williams Lake that could be seen from Highway 97 as firefighters remained on the scene of what appeared to be an aggressive fire Friday morning in downtown Williams Lake.

While Oliver Street at the corner of Caribou Ski remained blocked by Williams Lake RCMP onlookers and business owners gather to watch from the sidelines the efforts of firefighters to fight the fire.

RCMP Cpl. Jeremy Roberts confirmed to MyCariboow that the call for the fire came in at 5:30 am and said the whole businesses block will likely be a complete loss.

Five of the six businesses as of 9:45 am were confirmed to be directly affected by the fire either by water damage, smoke, or flames.

“I’m kind of super scattered. I’m really kind of all over the place right now,” said Jessica Boate, owner of Diamonds and Dust that is believed to be a complete loss and where the fire originated.

“I’m just on my way to Williams Lake as I live in Kelowna. I’m super sad that these historic buildings are going up in flames and I’m even more upset at the fact that there have been attempts a couple of times on my building in specific, and the worst is that there were actually attempts within business hours which is really scary.”

More to come…..