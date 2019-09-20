(Files by Cole Kelly-MyPGNow)

Just over a week after the writ dropped, photos and video of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in brown/black face have surfaced and the party is dealing with the consequences.

Tracey Calogheros, Liberal Candidate for Cariboo-Prince George said she was disappointed when she first heard of the pictures yesterday (Wednesday).

“I think it was clearly a blind spot, as he’s (Trudeau) said several times, originating from the layers of privilege that he grew up in. But all you have to do is look at his track record once he’s entered public life to see what his impetus has been. He’s working against racism, he is working against bigotry, he’s done nothing but welcome new Canadians from all over the world for many years. I don’t think he’s racist, I think it was a horrible mistake.”

Calogheros said she believes Trudeau’s apology. As for how Canadians are meant to make sense of this kind of situation, she had this to say:

“I think everyone is going to have to think about it and make their own judgements in their own way. There are people that have never had to deal with racism. They’ve never been held back because of the colour of their skin. They won’t have the same response or understanding as someone that has lived that racialized Canadian experience every day of their life.”

“You can’t take makeup off if you are living that yourself as a person of colour,” she added.

“Everyone is going to need to come to an understanding of this that comes from within. The same as I think that he has had to come to Canadians and apologize, understanding it from within.”

Calogheros is challenging incumbent Todd Doherty (Conservative).

Other candidates in the riding include Heather Sapergia (NDP), Mackenzie Kerr (Green) and Jing Lan Yang (PPC).

Election day in Canada is October 21st.