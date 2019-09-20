Clients and employees took time out of their busy schedule to share cake, music, and stories at a bank in downtown Williams Lake.

CIBC celebrated 100 years of serving the community Thursday afternoon.

General manager Kirby Fofonoff has been with the bank for the last 13 years.

“I think what stood out was the memories that were shared that we were not aware of,” he said.

“I think there were was a lot of relationships that we’ve built throughout the years that were talked about today, different generations, and of course the different locations that we’ve had in Williams Lake.”

CIBC first opened in Williams Lake in 1919.

Fofonoff said he understands there has been three formal locations and that CIBC was originally located on Yorston Street.

Located on Oliver Street since the late 80s, ten employees currently work at Williams Lake CIBC.

“That’s what’s really terrific about our location is we have a lot of long-tenured employees, so clients recognize and feel very comfortable in our location and our staff treat clients like family,” Fofonoff said.

“I’m very proud of that.”