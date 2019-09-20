A federal election all-candidates forum will be taking place in Quesnel early next month.

Manager with the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce Kathy Somerville said all candidates have indicated that they will be in attendance.

“Everybody was really eager and hopefully they will have good news to share with everyone.”

Somerville said while some specific questions have already been arranged by chamber members and the BC Chamber of Commerce, they will be opening the floor to the public.

The all-candidates forum will take place on Oct. 2 at the CNC campus from 6 pm until 8:30 pm.

The Williams Lake District and Chamber of Commerce confirms it will also be hosting a forum as well although no details have been released.

Confirmed candidates so far for Cariboo Prince George include incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal Tracy Calogheros, Green Party Mackenzie Kerr, NDP Heather Sapergia, and Jing Lan Yang with the People’s Party of Canada.