Guilty of First Degree Murder !

That was the verdict handed down today to a Quesnel man in Whitehorse territorial court.

22-year old Edward James Penner was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The 14-member jury sat through a three week trial and began deliberating yesterday.

They were sequestered overnight before making a decision today.

Penner was charged in connection with the death of 25-year old Adam Cormack, who’s body was found in a forested area near Whitehorse in