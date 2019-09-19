Two suspects charged with attempted murder and kidnapping near Williams Lake have now also been charged with first-degree murder.

The identity of a body found near the Sheep Creek Bridge by a fisherman late last month has been confirmed as Branton Regner who was reported missing following an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9.

“The investigation now has progressed to the point where the BC Prosecution Service has charged two individuals Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock with the first-degree murder of Mr. Regner,” North District RCMP Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

“Also Gilbert and Drynock continue to face one charge each of attempted murder and kidnapping.”

Police have said that the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge is believed to be related to a homicide in Williams Lake on Aug. 6 that left 43-year-old Richard Duncan dead.

“The rapid progress of the arrests and multiple charges involving these two accused are a direct result of the collaborative investigative effort between Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime,” Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

“These investigations are ongoing and continue to be a priority within our community.”