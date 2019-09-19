The lawyer for 20-year old Kelly Gerk didn’t request a preliminary inquiry so the case will now go directly to trial.

A trial date will be set on Monday. (Sept. 23)

Gerk and 20-year old Colten Roy are both charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon in connection with an incident back on April 12th.

Roy is due back in court on Tuesday (Sept. 24) for an arraignment hearing.

Quesnel RCMP say they received a report at around 4 a.m. of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street.

Police say the man’s injuries were severe and that he was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital before he was transferred to a larger facility.