Party leaders chastise Trudeau for “racist” photos from his past

They say things come in threes and that’s what’s happening to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. Global News obtained a video of Trudeau with his face and arms covered in black makeup. It appears to be different than the picture of him performing in highschool. The first picture released was of him dressed as Aladdin in brownface at an “Arabian Nights” themed dinner while he was teaching at a Vancouver high school in 2001. Other candidates weighed in on the original picture of Trudeau in dressed as Aladdin in brownface. The other three party leaders have all responded with shock and called the picture a lack of judgment.

Horgan moves to fourth in approval among Premiers

British Columbians approval of Premier John Horgan is increasing. According to the latest DARTMaru BluePoll, Horgan’s rating is up to 47 per cent, overtaking New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for fourth-highest approval of all premiers.

London teen put on life support because of e-cigarette habit

Canada has its first case of severe respiratory illness because of vaping. A southern Ontario teen was admitted to hospital and put on life support because of his vaping habit. He has since recovered. The teen was using e-cigarettes daily and a medical officer for the London health unit said it is important that people understand vaping does have health risks.

Tim Hortons pulls plant-based meat from all but two provinces

Riding the Beyond Meat wave hasn’t paid off for Tim Hortons. The restaurant chain will pull its plant-based protein sandwiches from every province except Ontario and B.C. The offer will only be available in other provinces while supplies last.