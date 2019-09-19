Quesnel City Council has given the property owner of a building, that has now been the site of two fires, a deadline to demolish the building and clean up the site.

There was a fire at this property at 878 Abbott Drive back in May, and the most recent fire was on Monday, but as Building Inspector Kevin Hicks explained to Council, it goes beyond that…

“The property has several derelict vehicles, two campers, an RV and a tonne of debris throughout the property. There have been numerous bylaw complaints dating back as far as 2003, with little to no result. There have been 52 calls for first responders since January 1st, 2018. The most recent was an overdose on August 23rd, 2019. One of the campers is currently being occupied by a squatter.”

As a result of all that, Hicks made the following recommendation to Council…

That Council consider the building is in a state that creates an unsafe condition, and that Council declares the property unclean as to be offensive to the community and as such is a nuisance to the community, and that Council requires listed property owner to demolish the building, remove all debris, vehicles, RV, campers, trailers, from the property by October 15th, 2019.”

If the owner doesn’t comply the city will have it done for them, and the bill will then be added to their property taxes.

Hicks noted that the most recent quote that they had to do all of that was in the 45-thousand dollar range, although it is not clear if that includes the removal of all of the vehicles and the storage of those vehicles.

The owner has until the 25th of this month to ask Council to reconsider the remedial action.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson noted that Council now has two new tools, the maintenance bylaw and a strengthened nuisance bylaw, to hopefully deal with these types of properties in a more timely fashion before they get to this point.