100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall is pleased with the announcement yesterday regarding the $69 million dollars announced yesterday to assist forestry workers impacted by Mill closures.

“We’re happy to see it, we have a meeting today with the parliamentary secretary to find out what we’ll be getting in our community. I think its good to have the money here. It will help in transition.”

Campsall says one good measure being introduced will help workers nearing retirement will be able to transition into that retirement a lot easier.

100 Mile was deeply affected by closures, losing a sawmill and OSB production facility. A third mill reduced capacity to three days a week.