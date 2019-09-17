66-year old Terry Baker pled guilty in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Tuesday to a charge under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and was sentenced to jail time served, which amounted to two days.

Baker is also prohibited from owning more than one canine for five years.

He was facing two Criminal Code charges, one of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and another of failing to provide necessities to an animal.

Those charges could have carried a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

Baker was arrested back in February of 2018 after the BC SPCA says it seized 46 neglected dogs and puppies from a rural property north of Williams Lake.

The SPCA says the dogs were taken because of a lack of shelter, poor sanitation and inadequate veterinary care.

Baker, who has previously been convicted of animal cruelty in Saskatchewan, also pled guilty to one count of breaching his probation.

For that he received a sentence of three years probation.