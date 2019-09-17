100 Mile Fire Rescue is looking very good for the next year.

The department has just finished a photo shoot for their very first Firemans calendar. Fire chief Roger Hollander says “It’s a real firefighter calendar, i’ll call it. We’re looking forward to it. We had a lot of fun all around the community. I don’t want to give too much away, so you’ll have to purchase a calendar.”

Hollander says the 2020 calendar preorders can be done through the 100 Mile Fire/Rescue Facebook page, and proceeds from the calendar will go to the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the 100 Mile House Hospice Society. The calendars will be available throughout the community this fall.