72-year old Arthur Topham is due back in court later this month.

Four days have been scheduled for a trial, beginning on September 26th and continuing on the 27th.

Two days have also been set aside in October.

Arthur Topham was found guilty on one of two counts of promoting hatred against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website back in December of 2015.

He then lost a charter challenge on that conviction in February of 2017.

Topham received a 6-month conditional jail sentence and two years probation.

Court documents reveal that on or around January 3rd of last year, Topham is now accused of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation, specifically that he not publish or post to any internet site, or any other social media where such postings can be read by the general public, any information about persons of the Jewish religion or ethnic origin.