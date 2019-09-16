The Quesnel Golf course was the site of the club championships this weekend.

The wet weather didn’t bother Tommy Grant, who is this year’s men’s low gross champion.

He had rounds of 73 and 71 to finish just two-over par for the tournament.

That was eight shots clear of Steve Sheldon in second.

The men’s low net title went to Ron Lucas.

Frank Marchildon was second.

This year’s ladies low gross champion is Kit Collins, with rounds of 89 and 88.

Elaine Hetu was the runner-up.

Diane Rogers won ladies’ low net.

Linda Hames was second.