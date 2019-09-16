Update 12 pm: Anahim Lake RCMP confirms an overdue mushroom picker has been located.

Sgt. Scott Clay said a media release will be provided sometime later today.

Previous Story: Search underway for overdue mushroom picker

A search was activated Monday morning in the Anahim Lake area for an overdue mushroom picker.

Anahim Lake RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay said the call came in at about 8:15.

“Right now the RCMP and West Chilcotin Search and Rescue out of Tatla Lake are actively working with the Ulkatcho First Nation on a search and rescue of a male in his early fifties who is overdue,” Clay said.

“He was out mushroom picking in the Cowboy Lake area behind Charlotte Lake and failed to return as predetermined.”

