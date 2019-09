Over 50 People turned out for last weeks Superwalk in support of the Parkinsons Society of BC.

The 4th annual event was held September 7th in 100 Miles Centennial Park. Organizer Phil Konrad says the event raised about $2000, roughly equal to last years tally.

“The money goes to Parkinsons BC, which has been around for fifty years. Its used to fund research, running programs, and families living with Parkinsons.”

The annual event was held throughout BC in 20 communities.