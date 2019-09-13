The BC Wildfire Service says it plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns northwest of Clinton to help restore ecosystems and reduce wildfire risks.

The controlled burns will take place in the Crows Bar area and cover about 500 hectares between Canoe Creek and the Big Bar Ferry on the east side of the Fraser River.

“Smoke and flames may be visible from surrounding communities,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“BC Wildfire Service crews will closely monitor these fires at all times.”

Burning may begin as early as Friday, Sept. 20 and continue periodically until Oct. 31.

The burns according to BC Wildfire Service will enhance habitat for wild sheep and improve cattle forage as well help limit the encroachment of Douglas-fir trees into grasslands.