A woman of the Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation is lucky to be alive after having been stabbed.

Alexis Creek RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych said police were called to the Anaham Reserve between 10 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday for an adult female who was suffering from stab wounds.

“A resident that was with the female at the time inside applied first aid, and members took over first aid while they waited for the ambulance to come in from Williams Lake,” he said.

“Other members were responding and shortly after located the adult male that was accused of the stabbing and held him in custody. Two residences were held for search warrants which took place the next day.”

The accused male remains in custody until Monday, Sept. 16 where he will appear in court for a bail hearing in court.

The victim and suspect are known to each other.

Romanchych said the woman is doing well in hospital and that police continue to investigate.

“I’d like to give credit to the male that was at the residence helping provide first aid and the first member on scene for providing that first aid while they were waiting for the ambulance,” he said.

“They likely helped save her life.”