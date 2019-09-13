This weekend’s Horsefly River Salmon Festival will be indoors due to the weather.

“We were following the forecast and most of the activities for the salmon festival they’re always outside and it’s an outdoor event,” coordinator Dina Stephenson said.

“But it says that we have thunder and rain, and more rain coming, and we dedicated last night, last minute to move the whole festival into the community hall upstairs and downstairs.”

Stephenson added visitors will not miss anything with the festival now being moved indoors.

“All the activities and all the vendors are still there, and we want everybody to come out,” she said.

“We have UNBC coming with new studies and beautiful vendors. We have a magician, we have a musician, and everything is going to be indoors and it’s going to be wonderful.”

This weekend’s Salmon Festival suns Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm.

Stephenson said while the salmon will not be the ‘mass’ that was seen last year, some salmon have made it with people reporting to have spotted at least 30 salmon in the Horsefly River three days ago.