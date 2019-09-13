The Coat of Arms of British Columbia (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Update 3:15 pm: A woman accused of defrauding the Williams Lake Special Olympics Society has pled guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

Dianne Lynne Lee appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday and entered into a guilty plea.

BC Court Services Online indicate a stay of proceedings was directed by the Crown for the remaining charges including eleven counts of uttering forged cheques and one count of theft over $5,000.

Lee won’t be in court until Dec. 9 for a pre-sentence report.

Previous Story-Prelim underway for former treasurer of Williams Lake Special Olympics

A preliminary inquiry is underway in Williams Lake Provincial Court today for a woman accused of defrauding the BC Special Olympics Society chapter in Williams Lake.

52-year-old Dianne Lynne Lee is charged with eleven counts of uttering forged cheques, one count of fraud over $5,000, and one count of theft over $5,000.

The Society was allegedly the victim of internal fraud by Lee between August 2016 and August 2017 who at the time was the chapter’s treasurer.

“The far-reaching effects of fraud impacts many people and can be long-lasting,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.