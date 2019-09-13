32-year old Jesse Juillette is due back in Supreme Court on November 18th.

He was arrested following an incident in May of last year.

Williams Lake RCMP say they noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 97 and quickly learned that it had been reported as stolen.

Police say a chase ensued and two road blocks were set up complete with spike belts.

The suspect vehicle is then accused of going over both and continuing on with four flat tires.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped when it came into contact with a police cruiser.

Three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

A charge against one of the suspects was stayed and another, Alexis Chin, pled guilty to a breach of undertaking.

Juillette is facing several counts, including Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Driving and Flight from Police.