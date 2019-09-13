The 100 Mile Wranglers open the KIJHL season Saturday night on home ice against the Golden Rockets.

GM and head coach Dale Hladun says the roster is still in flux with some tryouts continuing. He says some veterans are returning to the team.

“We got Kolby Page.” “He’s our captain again. He’s such a warrior, even in practice he keeps that pace high so good.” “He’s the only person who’s with us as a vet who was with us last time we won so having Kolbys experience is huge. ”

Other Wrangler vets returning are Harley Bootsma, Darien Long, and Cody Barnes.

In Goal, Hladun says “I think we have one of the best tandems in our conference.” Jakob Gullmes is returning and new goalie Caelen Armstrong, From White City, Saskatchewan.

“Caelen has been outstanding, he’s big, he’s calm, He moves well, he’s fierce in competition. I think fans are really going to enjoy watching both those guys this year”

The Wranglers open the season at 7 pm Saturday night at the South Cariboo Recreation Center, with the puck drop at 7 pm.