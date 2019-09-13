The Williams Lake Indian Band has released further details on a more than $7 million project that involves the construction of a new government building.

The Band was successful last week in receiving $1.5 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments under the community, culture and recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“We had a lot of support from local government, our local provincial politicians, and also our federal politicians really pushed for us on this one,” Chief Willie Sellars said.

“To see our hard work pay off and the contribution to a new government building I think is something else. It’s going to be a massive project and we’re really stoked for it.”

Sellars said the new building will be the equivalent of their “City Hall’ and that it’s a lot bigger project than what was indicated by the federal government last week.

Ground will be broken next spring on the 18,000 square foot building that will be situated on Quigli Drive fronting the Coyote Rock Golf Course.

“We will be using local contractors to the maximum extent possible,” Sellars said.

“We’re talking about twenty or more jobs during construction. This is another example of our commitment to the community, our willingness to invest in this region and our desire to elevate the standard in the Cariboo. We’re very excited about this project, and it will be one of many major projects over the next few years.”

With the schematic design of the building now complete, Sellars said they are are still in the preliminary stages in terms of the exterior design.

“We want this building to be beautiful and to have a distinctly First Nations feel,” he said.

“We’ll be engaging in more discussion with our Membership to refine our initial concepts and to get inspiration about landscape architecture, sculptures, and other public art.”

Construction of the new WLIB government office is anticipated to be completed in 2021.