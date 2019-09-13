Leaders took advantage of Trudeau’s absence

The three opposition leaders took advantage of an absent Justin Trudeau at the first debate of the federal election campaign. The economy, China and Indigenous issues were among the topics debated. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Green Party leader Elizabeth May all agreed that Liberal leader Justin Trudeau did not have the courage to defend his record and that was why he was a no show.

Leaders head to home turf for day 3 of campaign

All four leaders return to the campaign trail today. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will make two stops in Quebec ending the day with a rally in his Montreal hometown. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will stump in Toronto. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also in the Ontario capital and the Green’s Elizabeth May will be in B.C.

Group hopes to attract young voters

Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 are the largest group of potential voters in this election. Future Majority is a non-partisan group canvassing 20 university and college campus’ to drum up commitment from 80,000 young people to get out and vote. The group has over 400 volunteers.

Harvest Moon visible on Friday the 13th

Look up to the sky tonight and you will see a harvest moon. And this one won’t happen again on a Friday the 13th until 2049. Tonight’s full moon is the one closest to the autumnal equinox and was named the Harvest Moon in the 18th century as it signalled farmers that it was time to harvest crops. It will be most visible just after 9:30 tonight in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

More protests scheduled for this weekend in Hong Kong

Political unrest continues in Hong Kong. It’s been 14 weeks since pro-democracy protesters have been rallying in what have often become violent protests. More protests are expected this weekend and have caused the cancellation of the Hong Kong Open tennis tournament.