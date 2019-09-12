(With files from Ethan Ready-MYPGNow)

An arrest has been made following a disturbing incident in Prince George.

RCMP say a 37-year old Prince George man is facing a slew of charges following a home-invasion robbery that resulted in injuries to a 74-year old female who was sleep at the time.

Corporal Craig Douglass…

“At approximately 3:00 a.m. (Thursday), a lone male suspect entered the patio door of an apartment in the downtown area of Prince George. The apartment was occupied by an elderly female who was asleep in her bed at the time.”

Douglass says the suspect forced his way through the apartment, assaulting the victim in the process.

A number of items including a small quantity of cash were taken…

“To forcibly invade the privacy of someone’s home is absolutely horrible,” said Douglass. “To assault the 74-year-old resident is a whole other level of disgusting.”

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Prince George RCMP were contacted and front line officers, including a Police Dog Service team, immediately attended the area. The suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody. The suspect was held in custody overnight and was due to appear in court today (Thursday).

Phillip Christopher Wood, a 37-year-old Prince George resident has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with the following Criminal Code offences:

Break & enter to commit robbery

Robbery

Assault causing bodily harm

Fail to comply with an undertaking

Although Wood is currently a resident of Prince George, he has spent a significant amount of time in the communities of Fort St. John and Terrace, BC. According to the RCMP, he is well known to them.